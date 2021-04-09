Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,932,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after buying an additional 495,766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 406,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

