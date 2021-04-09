Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,397,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

