Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.