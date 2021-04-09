Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $133,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,512,000 after purchasing an additional 919,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

BSX opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.