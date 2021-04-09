$2.03 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report sales of $2.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $50.23 on Friday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

