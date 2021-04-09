Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 343,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

