Raymond James Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

TSE FOOD opened at C$8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.08. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

