UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

