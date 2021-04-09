Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

