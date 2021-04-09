National Bank Financial Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

