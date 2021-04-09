Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.52.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.10 billion and a PE ratio of -105.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.55 and a 12-month high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,957.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

