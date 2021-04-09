Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. SJW Group also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SJW Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SJW Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

