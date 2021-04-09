Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 375 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,830,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.