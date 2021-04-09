Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 4,860 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SPXC stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

