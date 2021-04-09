$0.62 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

