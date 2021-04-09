Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.39 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

