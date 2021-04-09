Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Albireo Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107,820 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,412 shares of company stock worth $1,192,788. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

ALBO opened at $33.68 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $643.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

