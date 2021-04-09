Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,095 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $165,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

