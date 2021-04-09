MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $704.58

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $704.58, but opened at $679.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $690.37, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,751.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $737.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

