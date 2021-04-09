Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Acquires $540,168.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JOAN opened at $12.62 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

