Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 128,067 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $711.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

