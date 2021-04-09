Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,990 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BAX opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

