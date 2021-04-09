Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Insider Sells $466,000.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

