Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Insider Sells $466,000.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RMM stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
