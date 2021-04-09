Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.11% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

