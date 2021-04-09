Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 325,767 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

