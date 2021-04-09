Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 325,767 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.47.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
