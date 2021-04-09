Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

DEA stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

