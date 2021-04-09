i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.