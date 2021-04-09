National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in National Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.