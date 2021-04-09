Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 64 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 104.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $221.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

