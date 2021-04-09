ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $261,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CBU opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

