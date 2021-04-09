Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,254,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

XLRN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

