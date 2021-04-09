LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $15.84

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $16.21. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 1,656 shares trading hands.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.