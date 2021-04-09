21,643 Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.64 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.