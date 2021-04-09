Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Position Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,994 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Wave Life Sciences worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

WVE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

