ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

SY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

