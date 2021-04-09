ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

