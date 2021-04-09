Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $34.76 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

