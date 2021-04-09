ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $294,000 in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

AEYE opened at $29.68 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

