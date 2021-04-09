Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Myriad Genetics worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.