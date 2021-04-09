Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

