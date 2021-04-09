7,991 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FB Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.