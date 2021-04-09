6,094 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $52.26 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

