OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 469.40 ($6.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 480.40 ($6.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 439.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 390.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

