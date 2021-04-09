Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $499.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.99 and a 200-day moving average of $476.64. Adobe has a 12-month low of $310.79 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after acquiring an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

