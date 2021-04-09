Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.28.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

