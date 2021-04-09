The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 651.18 ($8.51) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.52.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

