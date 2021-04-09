Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

