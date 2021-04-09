Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.