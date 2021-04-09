Rhumbline Advisers Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

ALSK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.