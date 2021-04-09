Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €97.98 and a 200-day moving average of €85.85. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

